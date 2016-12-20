John Gaffin Named NKU Police Chief

Northern Kentucky University has named John Gaffin its new police chief.

Lt. John Gaffin, a Northern Kentucky University alumnus and 10-year veteran of the NKU Police Department, will become Chief of Police, effective Jan. 3, 2017.

Lt. Gaffin has served as Interim Police Chief since July, and he brings more than 10 years’ experience in campus and community policing. He has implemented and led numerous initiatives during his time at NKUPD, including a field training program and oversight of safety and emergency management.

Lt. Gaffin received a Master of Science in Justice Administration from the University of Louisville and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a minor in Criminal Justice from NKU. A graduate of the Southern Police Institute, he has also completed a wide variety of state, regional, and federal training and education programs on such topics as law enforcement, campus emergencies and risk assessment, active shooter response, emergency preparedness, investigations, and patrol skills.

The Chief of Police oversees all NKUPD activities, operations and services, including: law enforcement, crime suppression and prevention, investigations, facility security, emergency dispatch, and administrative support services. The department also plays a significant role in emergency preparedness.

The NKU Police Department includes 18 sworn officers, a K-9 unit, and seven civilian employees. The department and its emergency dispatch center serve the campus 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The agency is accredited by the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, and officers are trained and certified through the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training. The department is housed in NKU’s Division of Student Affairs.

