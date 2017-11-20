Are Mass Shootings Contagious?

At this year’s Security 500 conference, keynote speaker Dr. Park Dietz, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D., Founder and President of the Threat Assessment Group, Inc., discussed how individuals get to the point where they commit extreme crimes and violence. In his view, the necessary and sufficient conditions for such crimes to occur are extremist belief systems, justifications for violence, imagined rewards, constricted views of alternative courses of action, and opportunity. He illustrated this view with examples drawn from his evaluations of Theodore Kaczynski, Eric Rudolph, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Dylann Roof, and other offenders.

He also discussed how often, the media’s reporting of mass shooting events, in addition to how social media plays a role in spreading details of the crimes, can often lead to copycat events. He suggested that the media should avoid naming a violent offender, especially online, to avoid copycat attacks. He also suggested that mass shootings, in fact, are contagious.

Oct. 1, 2017. Las Vegas: A gunman opened fire on concert attendees in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring about 500.

July 7, 2016. Dallas: Five Dallas police officers were killed in a sniper attack during a demonstration.

June 12, 2016. Orlando, Fla.: 49 people were killed and 53 were injured at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla.

Dec. 2, 2015. San Bernardino, Calif.: An armed couple shot county employees, leaving at least 14 dead and 17 wounded.

According to a 2015 paper from Arizona State University, “Contagion in Mass Killings and School Shootings,” mass killings – events with four or more deaths – and school shootings do create a period of contagion that lasts an average of 13 days. Roughly 20 to 30 percent of such tragedies appear to arise from contagion.

Sherry Towers, a statistician, modeler and an Arizona State University research professor, who is affiliated with the Simon A. Levin Mathematical, Computational and Modeling Sciences Center, gathered a team of fellow researchers with a strong modeling and mathematics background. Joining her on the project were Regents’ Professor Carlos Castillo-Chavez, ASU assistant professor Anuj Mubayi, ASU graduate student Andres Gomez-Lievano and undergraduate student Maryam Khan of Northeastern Illinois University’s Mathematics Department.

The team examined databases on past high-profile mass killings and school shootings in the U.S. and fit a contagion model to the data to determine whether these tragedies inspired similar events in the near future.

As Towers explained, the hallmark of contagion is observing patterns of many events that are bunched in time, rather than occurring randomly in time.

The researchers knew that previous studies have shown that suicide in youths can be contagious, where one suicide in a school appears to spark the idea in other vulnerable youths to do the same.

"It occurred to us that mass killings and school shootings that attract attention in the national news media can potentially do the same thing, but at a larger scale," Towers said. "While we can never determine which particular shootings were inspired by unconscious ideation, this analysis helps us understand aspects of the complex dynamics that can underlie these events.”

On average, mass killings involving firearms occur approximately every two weeks in the U.S., and school shootings occur on average monthly. The team found that the incidence of these tragedies is significantly higher in states with a high prevalence of firearm ownership.

Castillo-Chavez, a mathematical epidemiologist in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences' School of Human Evolution and Social Change, noted the relevance of the team’s research and the growing need to expand upon it.

He said, “We hope that this research inspires the efforts of others, particularly scientists, in helping us understand the impact of culture on random killings and how to prevent these heinous acts.”

https://asunow.asu.edu/content/researchers-find-mass-killings-school-shootings-are-contagious