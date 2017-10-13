Active shooter incidents in the United States continue to rise in frequency, with FBI statistics showing the highest average of incidents ever in a two-year period.

According to the FBI, there were 20 incidents in 2014 and 20 in 2015, which is more than any two-year average in the past 16 years, and nearly six times as many as the period between 2000 and 2001.

According to a 2013 FBI study,

An average of 11.4 incidents occurred annually

An average of 6.4 incidents occurred in the first 7 years studied, and an average of 16.4 occurred in the last 7 years

70% of the incidents occurred in either a commerce/business or educational environment

Shootings occurred in 40 of 50 states and the District of Columbia

60% of the incidents ended before police arrived

Which active shooter policy is best?

The FBI suggests the Run, Hide, Fight method. In this model, you are advised to “run,” and if that’s not possible, to “hide,” and only if all other options are not possible, to "fight." Fighting is treated as a last resort, when nothing else has worked.

While this model may be effective, some may be concerned about employees who choose to fight first, when running or hiding is the best option. In addition, some argue that the model doesn’t properly address the reality of an active shooter attack, and may not prepare potential victims to save themselves during an attack.

ALICE Training is a popular method, as well. ALICE stands for ALERT: Get the word out that a threat exists LOCKDOWN: Secure a place to stay as much as possible as a starting point to buy time. INFORM: Give constant, real-time information throughout the building using all available technology. COUNTER: This is a last resort.

The ALICE Training Institute offers instructor-led classes in addition to helping enterprises to form planning teams; a site-risk assessment; conducting training and drills and more. The Institute says, “Providing a working Active Shooter plan is a necessity for any organization, which involves preparation, tools, and skills prior, during, and post any Active Shooter situation.”

Another model is “Move! Escape or Attack!”, which is coined by Retired Lt. Col. Mike Wood, who says that the word “run” suggests a linear path, which can be dangerous when you need to make a split-second decision. He proposes this method, because he says, “The worst thing a potential victim can do in an active shooter situation is to freeze in position in a state of confusion or shock. By commanding a person to “Move!” as the first step in the model, we are hoping to "break the freeze" and prompt them into action. Even a person who is not in the immediate vicinity of the threat will benefit from the freeze-breaking nature of the "move" command.”

Then, says Wood, “escape,” or get out of the area to increase the time and distance from the shooter and decrease the shooter’s access to the victim(s). Last, attack is the last alternative to “escape.”

“If ‘escape’ is not possible or appropriate, then "attack" becomes the default choice,” Wood says. “The emotional power of the word ‘attack’ will do more to properly orient and commit a potential victim to using aggressive violence in self-defense than ‘fight,’” Wood suggests.

Overall, an active shooter policy is a sensitive topic, and there’s no one-size-fits-all for teaching safety. Every enterprise is different, and what is right for one, may be not be right for another.