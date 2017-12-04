The ‘i’ camera – changing things for the better

The Internet of Things has changed video security. Today’s cameras have evolved into intelligent sensors, capable of extracting invaluable data to improve video security and ‘smart cities’. Using existing infrastructures, smart data is collected to optimize energy consumption or control traffic flow, which means initial investments go further than security.

Using the capabilities of the Bosch ‘i’ camera you can push data usage close to 100% (compared to just 10% currently), by making the streets safer, cars smarter, and businesses more profitable.

The future of video security is more than just an image.