Q&A: Hikvision’s Jeffrey He Discusses Cybersecurity, Partnerships and Trends

Since its establishment in 2001, video surveillance manufacturer Hikvision has grown rapidly to have the largest global market share for its segment. However, the company’s space in the industry spotlight has not come without challenges, including being vulnerable to the Mirai malware attack in March 2017 and skepticism from end users and other vendors about the Chinese video surveillance company.

Security magazine recently set some of these questions to Hikvision USA’s President, Jeffrey He (pictured above), who responded to some recent allegations and end users’ concerns.