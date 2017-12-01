Top Security Guarding Companies Report 2017

The contract security industry continues to boom in the U.S. and worldwide, although security officers are finding an increasing number of technological devices patrolling alongside them.

More than 40 countries comprising at least half of the world’s population have more private security officers than police officers, and the United States has more than 1½ times the number of security officers, about 1.1 million, than police and sheriff’s officers, which total about 660,000, according to an analysis in the British newspaper The Guardian. Estimates suggest there are more than 20 million private security workers around the globe, serving a market worth an estimated $180 billion – predicted to be $240 billion by 2020, the Guardian reported.