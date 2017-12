It didn’t happen in a K-12 setting, but the Las Vegas massacre no doubt rekindled the fears of school security personnel dating back to Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 and all the way to Columbine High School in 1999.

As schools and districts contemplate the right mix of equipment, technology, training and policies and procedures to keep students and staff safe, the debate churns over how they should institute lockdown procedures for their buildings during an active shooter event.