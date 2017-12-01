How Connected Are You to the Business?

One of the most frequent discussions among senior security executives for years has been about gaining a seat at the table with the C-suite and the Board. The only way to gain that coveted seat is by transforming the Security function into a business enabler and demonstrating the intrinsic value it provides to the business. If you and your program are not viewed as adding value and assisting the business in executing its strategy, then you are relegated to a draw on overhead or worse yet a necessary evil. If you are viewed as the latter, it might be time to brush up your resume, as your days may be numbered.

Granted, it is much easier said than done... but, at the end of the day, isn’t that what we are all being paid to do? While some have already transformed their security function to this model, others will engage and struggle with this concept. Realistically, relative few will really understand how to get there, and there will be those who are simply not willing to adapt their programs to such a model.