Cloud-Based Access Control for Multiple Locations

Managing the security of your multiple locations can be time consuming as you are constantly juggling a million tasks at once. Whether it’s re-issuing forgotten access credentials or deploying IT resources to maintain your security systems, there’s never enough time in the day. Brivo has collected a list of tips, from their own customers, to make the transition to cloud-based access control more manageable for you. For an inside look, be sure to listen to this podcast featuring Allagash Brewing Company on their transition from lock-and-key to cloud-based access control.

#1 Lesson Learned: Using cloud-based access control is a huge time saver, making a security professional’s job easier.

Here are three examples of companies who have transitioned their locations from lock-and-key access control to cloud-based access control. As a result, all companies have eliminated unnecessary manual tasks that were draining their resources and derailing them from focusing on their customers.

Allagash Brewing Company - Brewery

Application: Brivo Onair® and Eagle Eye Networks for 4 buildings

Location: Portland, Maine

Before What changed? Traditional lock and key caused headaches for the Plant Engineer who managed 30 unique keys on site, for various doors, using an excel file. As people leave and join the company, the Plant Engineer can manage access remotely and easily from a single interface. He now has reliable insight into who has access to the buildings and who doesn’t. Allagash was growing 40% year over year, tripling their volume and staff to 125 people. They were rapidly adding employees, buildings, doors, and access points, causing safety problems for their facilities. Cloud-based access control for their multiple locations allows them to easily scale. Now they can add and remove people, doors, and access points from a single system without being obtrusive to daily operations. The buildings had an unmanned door schedule. As a result it was closed at certain times. If someone needed to open a locked door for a day, a crew member would have to disrupt their day and drive over to the building to unlock the door. When an employee rings the Plant Engineer on a Sunday, he can open the door from his phone. Employees now have 24 hour access to the brewery and can bring their families on tours at any time, with Brivo Onair tracking the event data in real time. This helps foster accountability between employees and management.

The outcome: Increased safety for the different locations and employees, and peace of mind for the facilities manager.

“The reason for the change from traditional lock-and-key to Brivo was safety. As we have gotten so much bigger, both in campus size and employees, we need to protect all of our staff, as well as our equipment and finished goods.” Seán Diffley, Plant Engineer, Allagash Brewing Company

New York Fitness Club Operator - Gym Management

Application: Brivo Onair and Eagle Eye Networks for 7 gyms

Location: NYC Metro Area

Before What changed? Gym members were forgetting their key fobs, and management was unable to unlock doors for them remotely. Due to this, the gym lost members. They now have the ability to open doors remotely, and instantly, for members who forget their access credentials, enabling better customer service and member retention. The Operations Supervisor constantly handled access control issues and customer complaints manually, taking time away from her other priorities. The Operations Supervisor is now more responsive to member needs. Since deploying Brivo Onair and Eagle Eye Network’s video surveillance capabilities, she’s had no complaints about unclean facilities and can focus her time elsewhere. Time was spent managing several applications for each of the gyms, which caused confusion and was a big waste of time. Managing the gyms now takes a fraction of the time it used to, since it’s all done from a single interface.

The outcome: This New York fitness club operator experienced decreased member complaints and saw an increase in gym memberships.

“All in all, deploying Brivo Onair and Eagle Eye Networks has allowed us to run our gyms more efficiently and provide additional services to our customers. We are opening another gym next month and we are of course going to deploy Brivo Onair there to integrate that gym into our operations.” Operations Supervisor, New York Fitness Club Operator

Application: Brivo Onair and Eagle Eye Networks for 7 locations

Location: New Jersey

Before What changed? Access changes necessitated a single, dedicated computer located in one of the offices. This required an individual with administrative rights to travel to each site independently to reprogram the system or to lock or unlock doors to accommodate changing business requirements. There is now standardized access control that improves operational efficiencies. A single browser interface controls both the access control and video systems. They are able to manage and control physical security from anywhere with internet connection for any site. The old system was not integrated with video capabilities. The President and Owner now has the ability to see every parking lot on a single screen. This flexibility assists in determining if parking lots have been plowed after a snowstorm and whether an office should be closed for the day. This saves him the hassle of visiting the sites physically, as he can now check on them remotely.

The outcome: A nimble system with a smaller cost per user.

“The ability to change when doors are locked on a bad weather day or to remove a repairman’s access to the building when a job is complete is the flexibility we needed. The system is very easy to use and the support is fantastic. I am thrilled with this solution.” President and Owner, Century 21 Action Plus Realty

Although convenience is a key benefit when switching to a cloud-based access control solution for multiple locations, our customers have many more stories to tell. Curious to learn more about how businesses benefit from cloud-based access control? Be sure to listen to this podcast featuring Allagash Brewing Company.

Allagash Brewing Company and Brivo discuss how to approach a successful security program for multiple locations. In this podcast, Plant Engineer Seán Diffley, gives valuable advice on how companies should use new technology to improve operations. From wins to pitfalls and building a business case; Allagash provides a unique look into moving from lock-and-key to cloud-based access control.