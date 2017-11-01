Intelligent cameras for extreme conditions

Bosch MIC IP cameras are supremely rugged, constructed from anti-corrosive metal, and can function at -40°C to +65°C. Even the built-in Intelligent Video Analytics technology is tough enough to provide maximum situational awareness, even in the most demanding environments. Makes them ideal for monitoring highways, bridges, tunnels, ports, airport perimeters and more.

Keep sight of your subject

With built in Intelligent Video Analytics the cameras can detect objects when moving, whilst the Intelligent Tracking feature automatically adjusts the field of view to capture details, whilst built-in thermal imagers could prove essential, should the optical imager become obscured.

