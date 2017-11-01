Personal Introspection and Career Planning

I have previously written in this column about the importance and value of performing self-assessments of your interpersonal behaviors and characteristics, management and leadership style as well as identifying your professional operational and technical skills. Without question a realistic and self-aware approach to these is of tremendous value in everything from resume and personal brand development to interviews and successful onboarding in a new role.

There are two aspects related to these areas that are often overlooked but should be included in the development of your career strategy: professional objectives and personal values.