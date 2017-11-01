David Aflalo: Professional and Prepared

Dave Aflalo has protected Presidents of the United States, nuclear power plants and CEOs. Over a 35-year career, his work has spanned the industry spectrum and has included senior leadership roles ensuring security and safety in both the public and private sectors.

His background is a diverse one: a retired Connecticut State Police commander, he has also served as Director of Regional Security Operations for Capital One, Director of Facility Security for ESPN, and Area Security Representative for Pathmark Stores, all of which have led to his current position: Vice President, Corporate Security for General Motors Financial Company.