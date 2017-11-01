Michael Case: The Balancing Act in Retail Security

“Retail is never boring, and that’s a good thing,” says Michael Case, Director of Loss Prevention for Art Van Furniture Inc., an American furniture retail store chain. Founded in 1959, the company was family-owned for the past 57 years and headquartered in Warren, Michigan in Metro Detroit. This past January, the company was sold to a private equity firm, TH Lee out of Boston.

“Retail is continually changing, not just in the merchandise and the seasonality, but also, because our company is expanding and continually entering new markets, not only by building and growing stores, but also by acquiring different companies.” Art Van Furniture is one of the top 10 furniture retailers in the U.S. While it’s traditionally been a Midwest company, it’s expanding through franchises, which means new retail stores in Idaho and Missouri. And because its furniture is manufactured outside of the U.S. (as most furniture is), it has a satellite office in China that handles quality control for manufacturing from countries like China, Vietnam, Taiwan and Indonesia.