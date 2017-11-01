Joshua Dean: Securing the People, Securing San Antonio's Water Future

San Antonio Water System (SAWS) services the city of San Antonio, Texas, metro area and consists of more than 1,300 square miles and almost 13,000 miles of pipe. For perspective, it could take an hour or more to drive from the most northern site to the most southern. SAWS employs 1,700 people, plus approximately 1,700 contractors.

A system that large requires significant work and planning to protect. Joshua Dean, Director of Security for SAWS, is in charge of keeping all of those assets – people, property, equipment – safe and secure, so that the 1.8 million people in the region don’t have an interruption to their water and sewer services. San Antonio is one of the fastest growing communities in the U.S., so Dean anticipates that system will continue to grow at a fast rate.