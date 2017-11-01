Sheriff James M. Gannon: Helping People in Morris County

Sheriff James M. Gannon truly enjoys helping people. Gannon, who is the 77th Sheriff of Morris County, New Jersey, has always had roles where he could offer his services and guidance to people. He was elected in 2016, after a decorated, 33-year career in law enforcement and private sector security.

His passion for law enforcement came from his father, who was a New York City Police Detective. After college, Gannon started out as a Patrolman in his hometown of Boonton Township, followed by service as Deputy Chief of Investigations at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI’s elite Joint Terrorism Task Force. He then went to the private sector and worked as Global Head of Security Risk for Novartis Pharmaceuticals.