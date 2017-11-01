Rosalind Harris: An Attitude of Altruism

The County of Ventura in southern California stretches across more than 1,413,120 square miles, and the county government buildings area alone is 3.1 million square-feet. Rosalind Harris, Manager of Facilities and Security at County of Ventura, faces the challenge of keeping employees and property safe while maintaining an open and inviting atmosphere.

“Anyone can walk in and out, so trying to put in countermeasures without the barbed wire and the barriers can be difficult,” says Harris. “We overcome these challenges by having alert and aware employees, patrolling security officers, intrusion alarms, cameras, panic alarms and more.”