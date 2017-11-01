Michael Maloof: Global Scale Security with a Personal Touch

Like many folks in the security industry, Michael Maloof comes from a law enforcement background. After 9/11, he worked in an anti-terrorism role for a law enforcement group for the federal government, then moved over to the corporate security world when he started working at a large international bank. He found this to be a smooth transition with his physical security and investigations background.

Born and raised in Silicon Valley, Maloof has always had a fascination with technology, so landing a job at Oracle Corporation and quickly working his way up to Vice President of Global Security there has been a great fit. “Information technology is where it’s at, and I want to be where it’s at. IT is truly a global sector, and our customers and employees are everywhere,” he says.