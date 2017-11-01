Brad Minnis: Proactively Tackling Counterfeiting, Cyber and the Supply Chain

According to a study by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the global value of all counterfeit and pirated goods is $1.77 trillion. Counterfeit products make up five to seven percent of world trade, and have cost an estimated 2.5 million jobs worldwide, with 750,000 jobs lost in the U.S. alone.

It’s an issue that Brad Minnis, Senior Director, Corporate Safety and Security for Juniper Networks, spends much time and effort to mitigate. Juniper Networks is a multinational corporation headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, that develops and markets networking products, with a presence in 47 countries with 60 offices. His philosophy towards counterfeit products, which he has successfully implemented at Juniper after 17 years in his role at the company, is that it needs to be proactive, rather than reactive. “You need to do more than find a counterfeit product, investigate it and shut it down. That’s reacting to a problem that you already have.”