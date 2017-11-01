Security Leadership and ManagementManagementPhysicalSectorsSecurity 500 ReportHospitals & Medical CentersPhysical Security

Eric Smith: The Emotional Value of Security

A Security 500 Thought Leader Profile

November 1, 2017
Claire Meyer
Denver Health is an integrated healthcare organization in Colorado, serving approximately 150,000 individuals in the Denver area. Eric Smith, Director of Security Services, has been working to reframe the enterprise’s security department as a business-enabling function instead of a quick fix.

Previously, he says, the security solution has been to assign a contract security officer to a new location after an incident, but the attitude is shifting to a broader look at how the security department can be a partner with other departments, whether it’s with engineering on access control systems, with construction on new building designs or remodels, or with the emergency department to listen to their needs and address them thoroughly.

