Mark Theisen: A Home for Values

Sixteen years ago Mark Theisen was hired at Thrivent Financial as manager of safety and security. Today, it’s home, one that he says matches his personal values.

Thrivent Financial based in Appleton, Wisconsin, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a not-for-profit membership organization that provides financial planning for Christians. “I get to work in a business that contributes to social good – both in terms of helping Christians make wise money decisions and in helping our members live generous lives,” says Theisen, whose current title at Thrivent is Director of Corporate Security and Business Resilience. “I am a mission-driven individual, and I want to make sure that what I am doing provides value to others. Working in the financial sector provides that for me because we contribute to helping people make financial decisions that reflect their values and beliefs. We are there when they most need us, which provides value to what I do.”