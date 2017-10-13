Integrated Technology for Active Shooter Preparedness
Active Shooter by the Numbers
- The average active shooter incident lasts 5 minutes; 37% end in 2 minutes or less
- 60% of incidents end before police arrive
- The offender is a single shooter 98% of the time, primarily male (97% of the time)
Access Control / Visitor Management
1. Automate processes for visitor pre-registration:
- ID proofing
- Check-in
- Check-out
- Badge printing
- Reporting
2. Evaluate the right level of badge credentials and authentication needed
3. Limit facility entrances
Intrusion Detection
4. Perform a physical key and alarm code risk assessment
- Change alarm codes frequently
5. Integrate panic alarms that can instantly notify law enforcement of an emergency
6. Implement online management for easy arm/disarm and monitoring
Integrated Video Surveillance
7. Optimize situational awareness through facility-wide video coverage
- Install alarms and cameras on all doors
8. Review and improve active shooter incident plans regularly based on drill footage
9. Integrate video and access control systems to enable rapid building or zone lockdown
Emergency Alert Systems
10. Deploy real-time communication systems to immediately warn both employees and law enforcement
11. Update emergency contact lists and test notification capacity regularly
12. Send alerts to a range of outputs
- Desktop PCs via “pop-up” messages, as well as PA systems, strobes, LED signs, text, mobile, conventional phones and radios
Gunshot Detection System
13. Enhance speed and effectiveness of response by connecting detection with notification
- Quickly provide location of gunshot activity
- Greatly reduce false alarms with 2-factor gunshot verification
- Ability to integrate with leading-edge security systems such as access control, mass notification and video management
