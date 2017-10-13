Integrated Technology for Active Shooter Preparedness

Click here to download the infographic.

Active Shooter by the Numbers

The average active shooter incident lasts 5 minutes; 37% end in 2 minutes or less

60% of incidents end before police arrive

The offender is a single shooter 98% of the time, primarily male (97% of the time)

Access Control / Visitor Management

1. Automate processes for visitor pre-registration:

ID proofing

Check-in

Check-out

Badge printing

Reporting

2. Evaluate the right level of badge credentials and authentication needed

3. Limit facility entrances

Intrusion Detection

4. Perform a physical key and alarm code risk assessment

Change alarm codes frequently

5. Integrate panic alarms that can instantly notify law enforcement of an emergency

6. Implement online management for easy arm/disarm and monitoring

Integrated Video Surveillance

7. Optimize situational awareness through facility-wide video coverage

Install alarms and cameras on all doors

8. Review and improve active shooter incident plans regularly based on drill footage

9. Integrate video and access control systems to enable rapid building or zone lockdown

Emergency Alert Systems

10. Deploy real-time communication systems to immediately warn both employees and law enforcement

11. Update emergency contact lists and test notification capacity regularly

12. Send alerts to a range of outputs

Desktop PCs via “pop-up” messages, as well as PA systems, strobes, LED signs, text, mobile, conventional phones and radios

Gunshot Detection System

13. Enhance speed and effectiveness of response by connecting detection with notification