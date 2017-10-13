Active ShooterActive shooter ResourcesActive shooter Infographics
Integrated Technology for Active Shooter Preparedness

Infographic
October 13, 2017
Click here to download the infographic.

 

Active Shooter by the Numbers

  • The average active shooter incident lasts 5 minutes; 37% end in 2 minutes or less
  • 60% of incidents end before police arrive
  • The offender is a single shooter 98% of the time, primarily male (97% of the time)

 

Content Provided By Salient logo

Access Control / Visitor Management

1. Automate processes for visitor pre-registration:

  • ID proofing
  • Check-in
  • Check-out
  • Badge printing
  • Reporting

2. Evaluate the right level of badge credentials and authentication needed

3. Limit facility entrances

 

Intrusion Detection

4. Perform a physical key and alarm code risk assessment

  • Change alarm codes frequently

5. Integrate panic alarms that can instantly notify law enforcement of an emergency

6. Implement online management for easy arm/disarm and monitoring

 

Integrated Video Surveillance

7. Optimize situational awareness through facility-wide video coverage

  • Install alarms and cameras on all doors

8. Review and improve active shooter incident plans regularly based on drill footage

9. Integrate video and access control systems to enable rapid building or zone lockdown

 

Emergency Alert Systems

10. Deploy real-time communication systems to immediately warn both employees and law enforcement

11. Update emergency contact lists and test notification capacity regularly

12. Send alerts to a range of outputs

  • Desktop PCs via “pop-up” messages, as well as PA systems, strobes, LED signs, text, mobile, conventional phones and radios

 

Gunshot Detection System

13. Enhance speed and effectiveness of response by connecting detection with notification

  • Quickly provide location of gunshot activity
  • Greatly reduce false alarms with 2-factor gunshot verification
  • Ability to integrate with leading-edge security systems such as access control, mass notification and video management

