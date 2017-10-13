Whitepaper: How to Complete Your Workplace Violence Plan

The statistics are sobering. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, homicide is now the fourth leading cause of fatal occupational injuries in the United States. And the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) notes that nearly two million American workers report having been victims of workplace violence every year. With the threat that real, workplace violence is a subject no employer can afford to ignore.

The question is how best to address it. When workplace violence occurs, many of us tend to see it as a sudden and unexpected act—unpredictable and unpreventable. However, there are many proven ways to reduce the threat of workplace violence and to minimize its impact.

Workplace violence is a subject no employer can afford to ignoreIt all begins with a Workplace Violence Prevention Plan. Every organization should have a comprehensive plan in place that identifies and offers ways to reduce risks, provides means for employees to raise concerns and report issues, communicates and reinforces emergency procedures, and establishes procedures to track progress over time.

There is no one-size-fits-all Workplace Violence Prevention Plan. Every organization and work environment is unique, and every industry has its own vulnerabilities and potential threats. Therefore, every Workplace Violence Prevention Plan should be unique—developed by and tailored to the specific needs of each organization.

There are certain essential elements that need to be included in any Workplace Violence Prevention Plan to ensure that it is comprehensive and offers the best opportunity for ongoing success. Your plan simply isn’t complete without them.

