When the Active Shooter Strikes: Emergency Action Planning for Security Professionals
Data on mass shootings show a 40% increase in the number of mass shootings from 2014 to 2016. According to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics, shootings were the cause of 85% of workplace homicides in 2015. Terrorist and active shooter attacks on society have created a sense of terror, often played out in false active shooter alarms that have caused panic behavior in crowds, stampedes, and social media “trending.” For organizations, response to both real and perceived active shooter events can have long-term effects including damage to brand and exposure of security weaknesses to the public. The key is to create multi-layered policies and procedures to respond during and after a crisis event.
In this online seminar, Mr. Richard Serino, Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Harvard University National Preparedness Initiative and former Deputy Administrator of FEMA, will go beyond the basic teachings of active shooter preparedness and examine the development of standards and practices for when, not if, an active shooter incident occurs at one of your sites.
Webinar Highlights:
Social Media During Crisis
- Social media pros and cons as a public information source
- Leadership best practices for social media response
Technology and Risk Mitigation
- Detection and Diagnostic Tools: How to thoughtfully adopt and implement technology capabilities
- Using technology to automate incident procedures
- Plan for multi-agency information sharing
Training vs. Reality
- Bridging the Psychological Gap: Trained response vs. on-scene response to a life-threatening event
- Bystanders: Our nation’s first responders
Policy and Standards
- The Hartford Consensus: A National Preparedness Goal to improve survival
- Multi-agency standards for active shooter emergency response
- The NFPA 3000: Developing a Standard for Preparedness and Response to Active Shooter and/or Hostile Events
Post-Incident Response
- The importance of after-action reporting and review
- Discovering procedural gaps; adapting policy
- Leadership best practices for the long term
To view this webinar, visit https://youtu.be/L4EpmVnm5F0
