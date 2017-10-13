When the Active Shooter Strikes: Emergency Action Planning for Security Professionals

Data on mass shootings show a 40% increase in the number of mass shootings from 2014 to 2016. According to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics, shootings were the cause of 85% of workplace homicides in 2015. Terrorist and active shooter attacks on society have created a sense of terror, often played out in false active shooter alarms that have caused panic behavior in crowds, stampedes, and social media “trending.” For organizations, response to both real and perceived active shooter events can have long-term effects including damage to brand and exposure of security weaknesses to the public. The key is to create multi-layered policies and procedures to respond during and after a crisis event.

In this online seminar, Mr. Richard Serino, Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Harvard University National Preparedness Initiative and former Deputy Administrator of FEMA, will go beyond the basic teachings of active shooter preparedness and examine the development of standards and practices for when, not if, an active shooter incident occurs at one of your sites.

Webinar Highlights:

Social Media During Crisis

Social media pros and cons as a public information source

Leadership best practices for social media response

Technology and Risk Mitigation

Detection and Diagnostic Tools: How to thoughtfully adopt and implement technology capabilities

Using technology to automate incident procedures

Plan for multi-agency information sharing

Training vs. Reality

Bridging the Psychological Gap: Trained response vs. on-scene response to a life-threatening event

Bystanders: Our nation’s first responders

Policy and Standards

The Hartford Consensus: A National Preparedness Goal to improve survival

Multi-agency standards for active shooter emergency response

The NFPA 3000: Developing a Standard for Preparedness and Response to Active Shooter and/or Hostile Events

Post-Incident Response

The importance of after-action reporting and review

Discovering procedural gaps; adapting policy

Leadership best practices for the long term

To view this webinar, visit https://youtu.be/L4EpmVnm5F0