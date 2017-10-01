Protecting History: A Culture of Security at the Art Institute of Chicago

The Art Institute of Chicago hosts 1.5 million visitors annually, holds 300,000 works of art, serves as the venue for hundreds of private events every year and is a cornerstone of downtown Chicago tourism. All of these factors make security absolutely essential and absolutely challenging. “Our security team’s goal is to assist our museum’s business partners in fulfilling our mission in a very open and competitive environment ,” says Russ Collett, Vice President of Operations, who oversees all aspects of security, safety, facilities and the physical plant.

Three years ago, Collett joined the Art Institute as its Director of Security after a 25-year career in the Secret Service. Now, he also leads a coordinated team of in-house and contract security personnel at the Art Institute, working to bring additional value to the museum, improve visitors’ experiences, help conserve art and “protect history.”