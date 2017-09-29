More intelligent viewing, from Bosch

The latest Bosch AUTODOME IP range is the only camera with built-in Essential Video Analytics and a pan, tilt and zoom (PTZ) function.

Customers can use the captured data to set specific alarm rules, whilst a unique forensic search function allows for instant footage retrieval.

The new range can be used indoor, outdoor, and after dark, with up to 30x optical zoom, 1080p resolution and 60 FPS video, over areas up to 190m, and can reduce network strain, storage costs, and bitrate by up to 80%.

