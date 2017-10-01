Regent Trains Cyberwarriors of the Future with 'Cyber Range'

All colleges and universities have been ramping up their cybersecurity efforts during the past decade, but where do the trained professionals to meet their needs – and those of other industries – earn their credentials?

Regent University has started providing an answer to that question during the past couple of years by building a state of the art “cyber range” on its Virginia Beach campus. “There will be a significant shortage of trained professionals in this space in the next few years,” says Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for academic affairs. “That’s to the detriment of our country.”