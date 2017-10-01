Security Enterprise ServicesSecurity Leadership and ManagementManagementSectorsEducation:University

University Campuses Take Center Stage

Criminals see campuses and universities as soft targets, while political activists see them as big opportunities.

October 1, 2017
Ed Finkel
KEYWORDS campus security / risk management / security convergence / theft prevention
Reprints
No Comments

Bike thefts, drug abuse, assaults and other violent crimes, protest-counterprotest melees, and cyber hackers are crowding onto the ever-expanding plates of college and university police and security forces. But those in the field say they’re up to those myriad challenges thanks to the combination of equipment, technology and training they can bring to bear.

Rick Tupper, director of campus safety at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., who spent 20 years in public law enforcement, enjoys the dynamic environment of a campus and the challenges of being a community inside a larger community.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events