Security Leadership and ManagementManagement

Winning the Security Budget Game

October 1, 2017
Lynn Mattice
KEYWORDS C-suite security / security budgets / security buy-in / security careers
Reprints
No Comments

Developing budgets that make sense, support the mission of the enterprise, are thoroughly justified and garner the support of the C-suite is a challenge that security executives have faced for ages. Why is this the case? Is it that the C-suite doesn’t recognize the importance and value that an effective security program provides to the enterprise? Is it because security executives have not done an effective job of developing and documenting the inherent value to the enterprise of an effective security program?

 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events