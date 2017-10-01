Are Security Degrees What They Seem?

Last year, I wrote a column titled “To What Degree Does Your Degree Matter.” What was true then holds true today: many organizations still regularly refuse to consider candidates who do not have a degree for executive and managerial positions. This is consistent across both public and private sector organizations.

Acquiring a higher-level education is time consuming and expensive, and fraudsters have long been marketing fast-track ways to obtain what appears to be an impressive diploma, at least on the surface. These programs and methods have been around for many years; therefore, it is not always easy to identify what is real and what is a wasted investment of your money and time.