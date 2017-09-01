Bosch Security – Essential Video Analytics – Queuing Notification

All of Bosch’s IP 6000 and coming IP 4000 to IP 5000 cameras have built-in Essential Video Analytics as standard which is also ideal to repurpose captured video data for advanced intrusion detection or enforcing health and safety regulations (e.g. enforcing no-parking zones or detecting blocked emergency exits).

Customer service is an interesting area of application where Essential Video Analytics could improve retail business. For example, queuing information can alert management when a checkout is unmanned or insufficiently staffed, enabling quicker reactions and thus a better shopping experience for the customer. If a camera identifies an individual loitering in front of shelves with high priced items, chances are that this customer will need some attention - either to be helped or to avoid theft.

