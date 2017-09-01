Building a Better Boardroom Presentation

You know the signs you’re losing your audience – glazed eyes, extended smartphone use, yawns, repeated glances at watches and clocks. Whether you’re addressing your security officer force, your CFO or the Board of Directors, it’s imperative to hold your audience’s attention so they can better understand security’s role in enabling the business. A security leader may only have a few minutes of leadership’s time, however, so how can you use your time to the fullest?
Prepare a well-crafted, tailored, relevant presentation.