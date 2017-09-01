Drones: Nuisance or Serious, Immediate Threat?

As drones become easier to acquire, they pose an increasing threat to public buildings, events and people. To chief security officers (CSOs), drones can be a threat to the privacy and security of the organizations they are charged with protecting. In general, companies face a risk to key business operations as drones can be used to steal IP, damage infrastructure or gather sensitive data about a business. Fortunately, as the drone technology evolves, so does the technology that is being devised to mitigate them.