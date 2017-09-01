School District Increases Safety and Reduces Its Carbon Footprint with Axis’ Lightfinder Technology

Mission

Rock Hill School District, which is located in South Carolina, was looking to upgrade its video surveillance system and accomplish this in a way that also saved energy. Sustainability is an important part of the overall strategy at Rock Hill because it not only saves taxpayer money but also reduces the school system’s carbon footprint. Toward this end, Rock Hill School District employs a full-time Energy Systems Manager, Kim Melander.

“With every project, we measure the energy consumption and report to the school board and administration,” explained Melander. “We’re always looking for the best application with the best efficiency.”

A team of Rock Hill administrators determined that a “campus blackout” approach was effective in deterring crime and saving energy. “We worked with local law enforcement, school administrators, our energy manager and our safety director, looking at technical solutions for our campus,” said Anthony Cox, Deputy Superintendent for Rock Hill School District.

“It turns out that the requirement to keep lights on all the time to deter crime is actually somewhat of a myth. A lot of research says that keeping the lights off will lower the crime rate.”

The quality of video images on a dark campus can be an issue, however. A blackout policy may reduce crime but it also decreases the effectiveness of traditional surveillance technology to identify perpetrators. Thus the challenge for Rock Hill was to find a video surveillance system that could operate effectively on a dark campus.

Solution

Axis’ revolutionary Lightfinder technology, enables video cameras to produce high-resolution, color images in extremely low light. Incorporating a CMOS sensor with exceptional light sensitivity, cameras with Lightfinder technology can deliver sharp, clear color images in as little light as 0.18 lux (and sometimes less).

“Getting a clear visual image, being able to capture that person’s face and send it to school administrators for identification, that works perfectly to identify the perpetrator,” said Kevin Wren, Director of Risk Security Emergency Management for Rock Hill School District.

The District is currently in the process of changing out its video surveillance equipment for an Axis Communications system with Lightfinder technology.

“The system that had the best crime-deterring capability was also very good with sustainability,” said Cox. “Safety is first but efficiency is also very important for the taxpayer. Every dollar you’re spending on the operational side, you’re not spending on the academic side. We very much want to keep our cash in the classroom.”

In addition to providing video surveillance, Axis’ access control system in Rock Hill School District sends alarms when doors are open for an extended period of time or if a gate hasn’t been closed. A technician can remotely access those cameras, see who’s opening the door and determine if a response is necessary.

Result

By installing a system with Axis’ Lightfinder technology, Rock Hill was able to maintain its “campus blackout” approach without sacrificing safety and security. In fact, the security of the school buildings has been enhanced, with a lower number of incidents reported.

At the same time, the school district realized significant electrical savings by reducing its lighting budget.

Rock Hill School District has 27 schools and several support buildings. In terms of lighting costs, Rock Hill School District’s Energy Systems Manager, Kim Melander estimates that the campus blackout policy—utilizing Axis’ Lightfinder technology—can save approximately $3,500 for an elementary school, $7,000 for a middle school and up to $10,000 for a high school.

In addition, all Axis equipment is designed to be as energy-efficient as possible, further augmenting the school system’s policy to maximize sustainability whenever possible.