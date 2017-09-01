Combines Phone, Keyless Entry, Cameras and More

Access ManagementIndustry InnovationsTechnologiesPhysical

K-1775-IP from Viking Electronics

September 1, 2017
This vandal-resistant Video over IP (VoIP) entry phone system packs a lot of function into a small footprint: it can dial up to 250 preprogrammed speed-dial numbers or extensions, the built-in proximity card reader can store up to 1,000 card numbers, internal memory can store 1,000 keyless entry codes, each card or entry number can be limited to work only certain times or days, and entry-logging software provides a time and date for each event.

