Anxiety about Physical Safety is Deeply Impacting Millennials

A recent survey commissioned by ADT LLC provides a fresh perspective on how Millennials view personal protection. A generation known for their fearlessness, confidence and optimism think often about safety precautions, with many choosing to opt out of activities due to the lack of personal security.

According to the survey:

Millennials love to use their devices to stay connected to friends, but they also see them as essential to their personal protection. 90% say technology like smartphones and smartwatches provide peace of mind when they are alone.

Millennials know their smartphones are not enough to protect them under certain circumstances, with 75% interested in purchasing a personal security device.

While Millennials crave experiences, balancing a sense of adventure with safety can be an ongoing challenge. 74% of Millennials have been worried about their physical safety at some point in the past 12 months.

Missing Out on Life Experiences

76% of Millennial men and women have avoided specific experiences due to concerns pertaining to their physical safety. In fact, within the past 12 months, 34% have avoided crowded spaces like sporting events or malls, 30% avoided public transportation, 26% opted out of solo travel, and 25% have not exercised alone; all due to personal security concerns. 90% are going as far as taking a different route home, switching up the time and place of their exercise, and carrying pepper spray.

Relying on Mobile Devices

Significantly more Millennial women (94%) than men (85%) depend on their devices for safety, However, it seems Millennials know their smartphones are not enough to protect them under certain circumstances with 75% interested in purchasing a personal security device. While men (74%) and women (76%) are equally interested in purchasing a personal security device, significantly more Millennials who’ve worried about physical safety in the past 12 months (83%) are interested than those who haven’t worried (54%).

Geography Plays a Role

The data revealed more urban (79%) than rural Millennials (68%) have avoided activities because they were concerned about safety. Considerably more Millennials who live in the West (30%) than in the Northeast (20%) have avoided exercising alone because they were concerned they might feel unsafe. Additionally, 91% of millennials living in urban areas (versus 82% of rural dwellers) think of their technology as a safety net.

