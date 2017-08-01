Reaching the Widest Audience through Emergency Notification

During an active shooter incident, seconds count. Sixty-nine percent of active shooter incidents between 2000 and 2013 ended in five minutes or less; 60 percent ended before police arrived, according to FBI statistics. In a situation where it could take law enforcement up to 30 minutes to arrive at the scene and coordinate a response, those first moments of action within the enterprise are vital to saving lives.

The expansion of the mass notification system at the Kissimmee Utility Authority (KUA) headquarters in Kissimmee, Florida, was predicated by a very close call. A man in the headquarters in line to pay his bill began to become belligerent and acted erratically, and eventually threatened to go get his gun from his vehicle.