Increase in Cybercrime Demands Fresh Attention to Employee Onboarding and Training

Until the massive U.S. Target store credit and debit card data breach in 2013, the lasting impact of cybercrimes was a relatively unknown experience to most consumers, and it wasn’t on the top list of HR onboarding topics either. Flash-forward to today, and cyberattacks, hacking, data breaches and identity theft are household terms, and the need to educate employees about how their actions impact company cybersecurity is greater than ever.
Yet, as common as news headlines have become, a recent study conducted by International Data Corp (IDC) found most U.S. companies are underprepared to deal with cybersecurity threats.