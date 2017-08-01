Bosch: Ensure early detection over large distances
The DINION IP thermal 8000 camera provides early detection by combining thermal imaging with built-in Intelligent Video Analytics at the edge. Combining these features makes the camera suitable for mission-critical applications that require video content analysis over larger distances up to 762m even in environments with limited vision due to poor lighting conditions, smoke or complete darkness.
Learn more at http://www.boschsecurity.com/corporate/products-and-services/video-systems/vs-thermal/index.html
