American Fears of War Grow

Seventy-six of Americans are worried that the United States will become engaged in a major war in the next four years, according to a new NBC News National Security Poll.

Although Americans are concerned about a number of national security threats, 41 percent believe that North Korea currently poses the greatest immediate danger to the United States, emerging as a more urgent concern than ISIS (28 percent) or Russia (18 percent), according to the poll, which was conducted online from July 10 through July 14.

While concerns about Russian meddling in the 2016 election have divided the country in recent months, Democrats and Republicans agree that North Korea is the most urgent threat. Among Democrats and Democratic-leaners, 42 percent say North Korea is the most immediate threat, and a similar number of Republicans and Republican-leaners (45 percent) agree.

Of those who say North Korea poses the greatest immediate threat, the poll revealed that 80 percent are very or somewhat worried that the United States will become engaged in a major war within the next four years.

When it comes to the country's counter-terrorism efforts, only a quarter of Americans say there are currently adequate limits in place on the telephone and Internet data collected by the government. Nearly a third of Americans (31 percent) say there are not adequate limits on what the government can collect and a plurality (41 percent) said they do not know enough about what is collected to say.

http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/nbc-news-poll-american-fears-war-grow-n783801