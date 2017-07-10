Company Offers Free Assault Rifles for Roof Purchase

An Alabama construction company is offering free assault rifles to anyone who gets a roof done.

In a video that has gone viral, reported CBS News, owners of Digital Roofing Innovations promise to give customers a free AR-15 rifle after successfully installing a new roof.

"Donald Trump says, 'Make America great again.' I say, 'Make America gun again,'" says co-owner Zach Blenkinsopp, in the ad. "If you sign up for a new room with Digital Roofing Innovations, you are going to get you a free AR-15 rifle after we complete the roof."

"We don't have a huge budget right now for marketing, so what can we do that's super cheap that might go viral and this was it," co-owner Chris McGuire said in defense of the deal.

People who purchase a roof will receive a voucher for a free gun, says CBS News. Those customers will still need to undergo the same background checks all prospective gun owners must complete.

The video has racked up more than 220,000 views on Facebook since July 4.

