Case Study: Centralized Physical Access Control Increases Operational Efficiency, Improves Tenant Experience and Security

We investigated traditional access control systems deployed at multiple locations in two different use cases and found a number of inefficiencies. Then we looked at how modern access control could help facility managers in both use cases to increase operational efficiency and improve security at all locations. Now let’s dive into the facts—

CASE A Ensuring that all facilities, assets and data are always secure. CASE B Eliminating the need for multiple on-premise equipment and management. Challenge: Organization was expanded from one location to multiple locations and now required resources to be allocated for onsite management.

The organization used on-premise access control solutions to secure its single location, which was managed at a single site, but now desired a convenient way to remotely monitor its expanding facilities. Organization with over 50 locations struggled to manage its database of over 250,000 ID badges.

Data was entered manually and inconsistently, while resources were continually spent maintaining, updating or replacing aging equipment. The Solution: A centralized access control system to secure all locations with real-time video, insights and alerts that can be monitored anywhere, anytime from any smart device. A unified cloud-based access control system that can be used across all locations with credentials that can be updated remotely. Cloud-based access control also allowed the organization to have mobile credentials that could be issued and revoked remotely. Results: All location sites are 100% maintained and managed remotely. 67% of credentials are issued remotely

75% of credentials are revoked remotely

Saved $100 monthly in travel expenses after implementing cloud-based access control system due to no longer needing to check on site in-person. Improves operational efficiency by 40% by allowing management to remotely monitor all locations

Data is safe from on-location mishaps secured in cloud and system service updates are made routinely.

Saves over 60% per year from distributing roughly 2,500 less physical access cards.

Given these two cases, the question for managers remains—is cloud-based technology the most effective and efficient option for physical access control at multiple facilities? Let’s recap what we’ve learned—

As stated above, traditional access control systems are also capable of supporting these use cases, but it requires a lot more time and effort to successfully manage multiple locations from the facility manager. There is also more room for human error and a higher reliability on the manager’s time management skills. Traditional access control systems that are deployed across multiple facilities are not easily integrated together so visibility to each system is non-existence. Also, managing access permissions across these systems often require hand-entered modifications to rules and permissions. Traditional access control systems add a layer of complexity when managing security at multiple locations due to the need to physically be at each location to make modifications to access control rights, to take an action to resolve a security issue, and to investigate what is occurring across each location.

On the other hand, modern or cloud access control systems give facility managers the flexibility and convenience factors they need to manage the security of multiple locations because the system is accessible anywhere, at anytime, from any device (laptop, tablet, smartphone). All information is stored in a single interface, and can be integrated with disparate systems or add-on features, like different HR tools or cloud-based video. For example, when a modern access control system is synced to have video surveillance capabilities a manager is able to save time by seeing activity footage from a particular facility at a specific time, and avoids wasting time and resources by not having to drive to the facility to investigate what or how the security issue occurred.

Not convinced yet that cloud-based access control is the right option for your facilities? View our new infographic to further compare traditional and modern electronic access control technology to uncover the additional benefits and flexible features.