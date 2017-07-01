Three Reasons Why Physical Security Needs to be in the Agenda of Every Facility Manager

Recently, buzzwords like cybersecurity, IoT, and big data have been the main focus of many organizational meetings, leaving physical security topics to the side. We believe, physical security needs to become a topic of conversation, not just for facility managers but HR, operations and technology leaders. Here’s three reasons why.

1. Boost Employee Productivity

A new study conducted by Steelcase Inc, found that that there is a strong correlation between workplace satisfaction and employee productivity. It was found that employees who had greater control over their physical workplace, including access to spaces, were found to be more productive and happier.

Utilizing a physical access control system will not only boost productivity, but it allows your employees to focus on other critical day-to-day operations because the time that was previously spent ensuring credentials are properly issued or revoked can be reallocated to new projects.

2. Improve Operations

Did you know that many people already rely on physical access control systems (PACS) because they allow them to run their business efficiently with a newfound peace-of-mind?

Access control systems are integrated with other systems, such as those used in HR, and can be viewed from one interface — helping to reduce duplicate efforts in each system and simplify daily tasks.

Learn how cloud-based PACS can free up your time, resources, money and worry by downloading our E-Brief: Five Ways Cloud-Based Physical Security Can Transform Your Business Operations.

3. Prevent Security Incidents

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, “More than 1,550 commercial burglaries occur each day—more than one every minute.” With incidents and safety breaches occurring so frequently it is important to prevent incidents from occurring.

As a facility manager you are responsible for protecting your staff, facility and mitigating risks from both internal and external threats. Deterring specific behavior, increasing awareness of the exact activities occurring each day, and adding protocols help to prevent incidents from happening and enhance the safety of your overall organization.

See how access control can aid you in protecting, preventing and recovering from incidents that were unable to be avoided by downloading our new practical business security checklists