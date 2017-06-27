Most Americans Say They are Prepared for an Emergency or Disaster

A report from Princeton Survey Research Associates International shows that two thirds of U.S. adults feel they would be prepared if an emergency or disaster struck their community today, including 20 percent who say they would be very prepared. However, one third of Americans say they do not feel prepared if the unthinkable struck their communities today. Fifteen percent say they are not too prepared and another 17 percent say they are not prepared at all.

Among those who say they are personally equipped to deal with unexpected adversity are Americans with household incomes of $75,000 or more (83%), Midwesterners (77%), seniors age 65 and up (77%) and those living in rural areas (72%).

Adults who more commonly report that they are unprepared for an emergency are largely the counterparts of those who say they feel prepared.

Majorities of U.S. adults say they are prepared to deal with emergencies and other disasters in a variety of ways:

88% have transportation to evacuate their home if required

78% have at least a 3 day supply of food, water or medication

71% know their evacuation route

71% keep important personal documents in a safe place, like a fireproof safe or a safe deposit box

63% have a disaster kit with essential items like flashlights, batteries, a radio, or a first aid kit

60% have basic first aid training or CPR training

Meanwhile, only 4 in 10 adults have a disaster communication plan to be able to communicate with their family members if they are separated during an emergency or disaster and lack access to a working telephone.