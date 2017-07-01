What Does an American Jihadist Look Like Online?

In addition to its research into cybercrime, terrorism and security threats worldwide, the George Washington University’s Center for Cyber & Homeland Security’s Program on Extremism homes in on extremist and terrorist threats and trends, seeking to provide empirical information that policymakers and security leaders can wrap their heads around on this complex and evolving challenge.
Seamus Hughes, Deputy Director for the Program on Extremism, is currently researching the state of Islamist-inspired terrorism in the U.S. He and his colleagues collate thousands of pages of legal documents on U.S. ISIS-related court cases (125 cases so far), conduct interviews with foreign fighters, defendants and attorneys, pull millions of ISIS English-language Twitter posts, and every month they release an updated demographic snapshot.