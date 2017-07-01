Deciphering an Evolving Threat Environment

The Center for Cyber & Homeland Security at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., is a “think and do tank,” says Frank Cilluffo, its director. “We try to ground our policy and research in a practitioner-focused environment to provide those on the front lines with the knowledge and ammunition to defeat some of these threats.”
For example, the Center hosts dozens of seminars and meetings a year with global and national security and policy leaders, conducts joint case studies and research with Europol and other agencies, and provides guidance for private sector security leaders, law enforcement and policymakers about the real threats facing American interests in the world today.