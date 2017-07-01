Growing Terrorism Threats Lead Sports Security Leaders to Change Tactics

The terrorist incident at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, United Kingdom, in May raised new questions of how arenas that house sporting events and other types of attractions such as concerts can ensure fan safety.
Those charged with maintaining security at stadiums and other large venues face an overlapping array of challenges and must balance the need for crowd control with a fun and engaging fan experience. To do so, they need to implement constantly changing technology, properly and thoroughly train their security staff, and always be looking to the future.