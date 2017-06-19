Colorado Seeks to Ban Cellphone Sales for Kids 13 and Under
The ban would require cellphone retailers to ask customers about the age of the primary user of a smartphone and submit monthly reports to the Colorado Department of Revenue on adhering to the requirement. It is backed by Parents Against Underage Smartphones.
Retailers who sell a phone for use by a pre-teen would get a warning for the first offense, but may face fines from $500 to $20,000 for continued violations, according to KDVR-TV.Democratic state Sen. John Kefalas said The Coloradoan that the bill would overstep the government's role.
"Frankly, I think it should remain a family matter," he said. "Ultimately, this comes down to parents ... making sure their kids are not putting themselves at risk."
http://kdvr.com/2017/06/18/colorado-group-wants-to-ban-sale-of-cell-phones-for-kids-under-13/
http://www.coloradoan.com/story/news/2017/06/17/colorado-man-seeks-smartphone-ban-kids/384206001/
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine.