Colorado Seeks to Ban Cellphone Sales for Kids 13 and Under

A Colorado group is looking to curb the sales of cellphones to children under 13 years old.

The ban would require cellphone retailers to ask customers about the age of the primary user of a smartphone and submit monthly reports to the Colorado Department of Revenue on adhering to the requirement. It is backed by Parents Against Underage Smartphones.

Retailers who sell a phone for use by a pre-teen would get a warning for the first offense, but may face fines from $500 to $20,000 for continued violations, according to KDVR-TV.

Democratic state Sen. John Kefalas said The Coloradoan that the bill would overstep the government's role.

"Frankly, I think it should remain a family matter," he said. "Ultimately, this comes down to parents ... making sure their kids are not putting themselves at risk."

