Is Cybersecurity Part of Your Customer Service Policy?

If a data breach can happen to Home Depot and Target, it can happen to us,” says Lee Bailey, Director of IT Security and Operations for ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, a mid-sized business in Florida with 140 locations and around 1,000 employees.
Four years ago, ABC’s CEO Charles Bailes III took the initiative to champion a more robust data security program at the company, starting with prevention efforts such as beefing up IT security, working on a data breach response plan and acquiring cyber insurance. To drive buy-in from the rest of the business, the CEO personally attended all six of the first major meetings to set up the incident response plan and teams.