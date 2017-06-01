Cyber Security NewsManagementSecurity Leadership and ManagementCyberSectorsRetail/Restaurants/Convenience

Is Cybersecurity Part of Your Customer Service Policy?

For ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Florida, the path to data breach preparedness began with the realization that great customer service extends to customers’ data.

June 1, 2017
Claire Meyer
KEYWORDS customer service security / cybersecurity risk / data breach / data breach response
Reprints
No Comments

If a data breach can happen to Home Depot and Target, it can happen to us,” says Lee Bailey, Director of IT Security and Operations for ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, a mid-sized business in Florida with 140 locations and around 1,000 employees.

Four years ago, ABC’s CEO Charles Bailes III took the initiative to champion a more robust data security program at the company, starting with prevention efforts such as beefing up IT security, working on a data breach response plan and acquiring cyber insurance. To drive buy-in from the rest of the business, the CEO personally attended all six of the first major meetings to set up the incident response plan and teams.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events