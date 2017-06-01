From the ER to the C-Suite, Hospitals Tighten Up Security

Hospitals are places for healing the sick and wounded, but unfortunately given their necessarily open nature they can be challenging environments to physically secure – potentially leading to additional medical emergencies.
Security executives in healthcare institutions face a range of threats that include violent patients or family members, active shooter or terrorist incidents, and department-specific issues such as understandably erratic behavior of mentally ill people in behavioral health, stressed visitors in the emergency department, and drug addicts attempting to burglarize the pharmacy.