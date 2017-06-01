Cyber Security NewsManagementSecurity Leadership and ManagementCyberSectorsProfiles in ExcellenceRetail/Restaurants/Convenience

From the ER to the C-Suite, Hospitals Tighten Up Security

Behavioral health, the pharmacy, the ER and the labor-and-delivery areas remain large areas of security focus for hospitals.

June 1, 2017
Ed Finkel
Hospitals are places for healing the sick and wounded, but unfortunately given their necessarily open nature they can be challenging environments to physically secure – potentially leading to additional medical emergencies.

Security executives in healthcare institutions face a range of threats that include violent patients or family members, active shooter or terrorist incidents, and department-specific issues such as understandably erratic behavior of mentally ill people in behavioral health, stressed visitors in the emergency department, and drug addicts attempting to burglarize the pharmacy.

