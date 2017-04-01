Security Enterprise ServicesManagementSecurity Newswire

Ineffective Communication Weakening Travel Risk Programs
April 1, 2017
Sarah Sameei
KEYWORDS international security / security alert / security awareness / travel security
Travel risk is a top priority among European companies, yet travel security risk mitigation programs are seen as undermined due to communication inefficiencies. According to the 2017 Business Impact of Travel Risk survey, 70 percent of executives for European organizations want to make it a priority to educate their staff on travel risks, yet 60 percent have a very limited understanding of medical threats that the mobile workforce encounters.

The survey emphasizes that access to information about the situation (43 percent) and communication (43 percent) are the two greatest challenges in mitigating travel risks.

Sarah Sameei is a freelance writer based in Texas. She has a BA in English and is currently pursuing a second degree in Engineering.

